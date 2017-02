Cairo An explosion hit the gas pipeline between Egypt, Israel and Jordan Thursday morning in Northern Sinai for the sixth time this year and the first since pumping was resumed on October 24, a security source told Reuters.

The blast took place near Mazar area, 60 km (37 miles) west of the town of Al-Arish.

"Early indications are that this was sabotage," the source said. The pipeline had been shut down, he said.

Residents in Al-Arish told Reuters that flames could be seen from the town.

