CAIRO Saboteurs blew up Egypt's gas pipeline to Jordan and Israel on Monday, witnesses and security sources said, a few hours before the country holds its first free election since President Hosni Mubarak was toppled in February.

The explosion was set off west of al-Arish in Sinai, witnesses said.

Security forces and fire trucks raced to the scene.

