Merkel meets Trump in clash of style and substance
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
BERLIN Germany's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it strongly advised against travel to all regions of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
Previously the ministry had made a warning against travel in the north of the Sinai peninsula and the Egyptian-Israeli border area as well as the resort of Taba.
The ministry said it advised travellers on the ground to contact their travel agent to organise an earlier departure from Sinai. Until then they are encouraged to keep movement to a minimum and follow instructions from travel agents and the Egyptian security forces, it said.
Last week a Sinai-based militant Islamist group warned tourists to leave Egypt and threatened to attack any who stay after February 20. The group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed two South Korean tourists and an Egyptian earlier this month.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)
BERLIN She is controlled and cautious, a physicist from East Germany who takes her time making decisions and has never relished the attention that comes from being Europe's most powerful leader.
PARIS Francois Fillon's party has apologised for tweeting a caricature of Emmanuel Macron, his main rival in the race to be France's next president, that Fillon himself admitted was anti-Semitic.
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi forces have retaken around 30 percent of west Mosul from Islamic State militants, a commander of the elite Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) said on Sunday, as soldiers pushed further into the jihadists' territory.