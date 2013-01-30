BERLIN President Mohamed Mursi said on Wednesday Egypt would be based on the rule of law - not the army or religious leaders - and a new parliament to be elected in a few months would decide on the make-up of the government.

"Egypt is on its way to achieving sound governance and a state of law in a framework of a modern civilian state which we all aspire to - a civilian state that is not a military state or a theocratic state, but an institutional civilian state," Mursi told reporters during a visit to Berlin.

Asked whether he would be willing to form a "government of national salvation" with the opposition, Mursi said a new parliament would be elected in three to four months and its job would be to choose a new government.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Stephen Brown)