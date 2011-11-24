Romanian government survives no-confidence vote
BUCHAREST Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.
CAIRO Egyptian former prime minister Kamal Ganzouri accepted a request from the ruling generals to form a new government on Thursday, state newspaper Al Ahram said on its website.
Ganzouri confirmed he had agreed in principle to lead a national salvation government after meeting with the head of the ruling army council, Field Marshal Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, Al Ahram cited sources close to Ganzouri as saying.
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State gunmen killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday as they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.
KABUL Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a suicide attack that killed at least 22 people outside Afghanistan's Supreme Court.