CAIRO Egypt's new government will be announced on Wednesday, state owned al-Ahram newspaper quoted Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri as saying on Saturday.

The announcement of the government was postponed from Sunday to Wednesday, Ganzouri said, because of difficulties in appointing a new interior minister hours before the parliamentary election's first stage run-offs.

The run-offs take place over two days, starting on Monday.

(Reporting By Tamim Elyan; Editing by Michael Roddy)