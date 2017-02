CAIRO Osama Saleh, the chairman of Egypt's General Authority for Free Zones and Investment (GAFI), said on Wednesday he has accepted the post of minister for investment in a new government being formed by Prime Minister Hisham Kandil.

The investment ministry portfolio had been excluded in a series of cabinets formed since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in February 2011.

