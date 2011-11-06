CAIRO A coach crash near a popular Egyptian seaside resort killed 11 Hungarian tourists and injured 27 Sunday, Egypt's state news agency MENA reported.

The accident happened on the outskirts of the Red Sea resort of Hurghada, 250 miles south of the capital Cairo, on the Muslim holiday of Eid el-Adha.

Ambulances took the injured to hospitals and local officials contacted the Hungarian embassy to organise repatriating the dead, MENA said.

It said law enforcement officials had contacted the tourism company that operated the coach as part of an investigation of the crash.

