A pro-Mursi supporter carries a sign bearing a picture of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi while riding on a motorcycle, ahead of a rally of Muslim Brotherhood supporters, in Cairo December 1, 2012. The sign reads, 'We support you against corruption'. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi rally in the vicinity of Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi chant pro-Mursi slogans during a rally in the vicinity of Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A protester opposed to Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi carrying a cross and a Koran chants anti-Mursi slogans in Tahrir Square in Cairo December 1, 2012. Anti-Mursi protesters continued their sit-in in Tahrir Square as tens of thousands of Islamists demonstrated in Cairo on Saturday in support of Mursi, who is racing through a constitution to try to defuse opposition fury over his newly expanded powers. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Pro-Mursi protesters chant slogans in support of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi while carrying a banner that reads, 'We support you to purify the country' in Cairo December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Muslim Brotherhood members and supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi chant pro-Mursi slogans, during a rally in front of the Sultan Hassan and Refaie mosques in the old town of Cairo November 30, 2012. Islamist President Mursi is waging a high-stakes battle with Egypt's judges, many of them foes of his Muslim Brotherhood, which is bent on purging a judiciary seen as tainted by appointees of ousted leader Hosni Mubarak. The signs read: 'Yes constitutional declaration' (L) and 'Mursi is President for Egypt All'. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A supporter of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi chants pro-Mursi slogans as he holds up a Koran during a rally in the vicinity of Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square in Giza, on the outskirts of Cairo December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Anti-Mursi protesters chant slogans in Tahrir square in Cairo December 1, 2012. Anti-Mursi protesters continue their sit-in in Tahrir square while tens of thousands of Islamists demonstrated in Cairo on Saturday in support of President Mohamed Mursi, who is racing through a constitution to try to defuse opposition fury over his newly expanded powers. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Pro-Mursi protesters chant slogans in support of Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo December 1, 2012. Islamist crowds demonstrated in Cairo on Saturday in support of Mursi, who is racing through a constitution to try to defuse opposition fury over his newly expanded powers. The banner reads, 'We support you against corruption'. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Protesters surround another protester on the ground in Tahrir square while holding anti-Muslim Brotherhood banners in Cairo, December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (front C) poses with members of the constituent assembly during a celebration in the seminar hall in Nasr city in Cairo December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Egyptian Presidency/Handout

Judge Hossam El-Gheriany, chairman of the constituent assembly gives Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (R), the final draft of Egyptian constitution during a celebration in the seminar hall in Nasr city in Cairo December 1, 2012. Mursi called a Dec. 15 referendum on a draft constitution and urged a national dialogue on the 'concerns of the nation' as the country nears the end of the transition from Hosni Mubarak's rule. REUTERS/Egyptian Presidency/Handout

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans as riot police form a line in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo, on the outskirts of Cairo December 2, 2012. Protests by Islamists forced Egypt's highest court to postpone a session on Sunday set to examine the legality of the Islamist-dominated upper house of parliament and the body that drafted the new constitution, state media reported. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Riot police stand guard behind a gate in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court during a rally by supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi in Maadi, south of Cairo December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi rally in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Supporters of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave an Egyptian national flag in front of the Supreme Constitutional Court in Maadi, south of Cairo December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Protests by Islamists allied to President Mohamed Mursi forced Egypt's highest court to adjourn its work indefinitely on Sunday, intensifying a conflict between some of the country's top judges and the head of state.

The Supreme Constitutional Court said it would not convene until its judges could operate without "psychological and material pressure", saying protesters had stopped the judges from reaching the building.

Several hundred Mursi supporters had protested outside the court through the night ahead of a session expected to examine the legality of parliament's upper house and the assembly that drafted a new constitution, both of them Islamist-controlled.

The cases have cast a legal shadow over Mursi's efforts to chart a way out of a crisis ignited by a November 22 decree that temporarily expanded his powers and led to nationwide protests against him and his Muslim Brotherhood group.

The court's decision to suspend its activities appeared unlikely to have any immediate impact on Mursi's drive to get the new constitution passed in a national referendum on December 15.

Judges supervise voting in Egypt, and Mursi will need them to oversee the referendum.

But in a blow to the president, an influential body representing judges decided on Sunday not to oversee the vote, the state news agency reported. The Judges' Club's decisions are not binding on members, however.

Vice President Mahmoud Mekky said on Sunday he was confident the judges would perform that role, despite calls by Mursi's critics in the judiciary for a boycott.

Three people have been killed and hundreds wounded in protests and counter-demonstrations over Mursi's decree.

At least 200,000 of Mursi's supporters attended a rally at Cairo University on Saturday. His opponents are staging an open-ended sit-in in Cairo's Tahrir Square, the cradle of the uprising that toppled Hosni Mubarak in February 2011.

The National Salvation Front, an alliance of liberal, leftist and socialist opposition groups, called for protests in Tahrir Square on Tuesday against Mursi holding the referendum on what it branded an "illegitimate constitution".

Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood, which propelled him to power in a June election, hope to end the crisis by pushing through the new constitution hastily adopted by the drafting assembly on Friday. The next day the assembly handed the text to Mursi, who called the referendum and urged Egyptians to vote.

"The Muslim Brotherhood is determined to go ahead with its own plans regardless of everybody else. There is no compromise on the horizon," said Hassan Nafaa, a professor of political science at Cairo University.

DEEP SUSPICION

Outside the Supreme Constitutional Court, Muslim Brotherhood supporters rallied behind the referendum date. "Yes to the constitution," said a banner held aloft by one protester. Chants demanded the "purging of the judiciary".

The interior minister told the head of the court that the building was accessible and that the protests were peaceful, according a statement from the ministry.

The protest reflected the deep suspicion harboured by Egypt's Islamists towards a court they see as a vestige of the Mubarak era. The same court ruled in June to dissolve the Muslim Brotherhood-led lower house of parliament.

Since then, several legal cases have challenged the legitimacy of the upper house of parliament and the 100-member constituent assembly that wrote the constitution.

Those against the upper house have focused on the legality of the law by which it was elected, while the constitutional assembly has faced a raft of court cases alleging that the way it was picked was illegal.

Mursi believes securing approval for the new constitution in a popular referendum will bury all arguments on the legality of the constituent assembly, as well as controversy over the text it worked through the night to finish on Friday.

It will also override the November 22 decree that drew concern from Western governments and a rebellion by sections of the judiciary. The decree shielded Mursi from judicial oversight.

While the Islamists' critics, including representatives of the Christian minority, have accused the Brotherhood of trying to hijack the constitution, investors appear to have seen Mursi's moves as a harbinger of stability. They were also relieved that Saturday's mass Islamist protest went off calmly.

The main stock market index, which lost a tenth of its value in response to Mursi's November 22 decree, rallied more than 2 percent when the market opened on Sunday.

"The events that took place through the weekend, from the approval of the final draft of the constitution and the president calling a referendum, gave some confidence to investors that political stability is on track," said Mohamed Radwan of Pharos Securities, an Egyptian brokerage.

OPPOSITION INFURIATED

But opposition parties have been infuriated by what they see as the Brotherhood's attempt to ram through a constitution that does not enjoy national consensus. Mursi's opponents warn of deeper polarisation ahead.

Liberal figures, including former Arab League chief Amr Moussa, pulled out of the constituent assembly last month, as did Christian representatives.

The draft constitution contains Islamist-flavoured language which opponents say could be used to whittle away human rights and stifle criticism. It forbids blasphemy and "insults to any person", does not explicitly uphold women's rights and demands respect for "religion, traditions and family values".

New York-based Human Rights Watch said the draft constitution protected some rights while undermining others.

The text limits presidents to two four-year terms, requires parliamentary approval for their choice of prime minister, and introduces some civilian oversight of the military - although not enough for critics. Mubarak ruled for three decades.

Mursi described it as a constitution that fulfilled the goals of the revolution that ended Mubarak's rule. "Let everyone -- those who agree and those who disagree -- go to the referendum to have their say," he said.

The Islamists are gambling that they will be able to secure a "Yes" vote by mobilising their core support base.

(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alistair Lyon and Roger Atwood)