WASHINGTON International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde will visit Egypt next week in a show of IMF support for Egypt's transition, the Fund said on Wednesday.

"Her visit is a reflection of the IMF's continuous commitment to support Egypt and its people during this historic period of transition," the IMF said in a brief statement. It added that the planned August 22 visit came at the invitation of Egyptian officials.

Egypt's finance minister said earlier on Wednesday that Egypt planned to discuss the possibility of a bigger-than-expected $4.8 billion (3.06 billion pounds) IMF loan when a delegation from the global lender visits Cairo this month.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)