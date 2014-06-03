Apple says to add two more R&D centers in China
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
CAIRO Full internet service returned to Egypt on Tuesday after a fire at a telecommunications cable caused disruptions throughout parts of the country, said the head of Egypt's Telecommunication's Regulatory Authority.
"Internet service has returned by 100 percent," Hesham El-Alaili, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Asma Alsharif)
HONG KONG Apple will set up two new research and development centers in Shanghai and Suzhou in China, it said in a statement in its Chinese website on Friday.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
SEOUL A South Korean court said on Friday it has reassigned Samsung Group chief Jay Y. Lee's bribery trial to another judge, following questions about the previous judge's connection to a woman Lee is accused of bribing.