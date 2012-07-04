U.S. carrier group patrols in South China Sea - U.S. navy
BANGKOK A United States aircraft carrier strike group has begun patrols in the South China Sea, the U.S. navy said on Saturday, amid renewed tension over the disputed waterway.
CAIRO Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad called his Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday to wish the Muslim Brotherhood politician success, the Egyptian state news agency reported.
The call appeared to be the first contact between the two leaders since Mursi was sworn in as president of Egypt, a country which has not had diplomatic relations with Tehran for 30 years.
Ahmadinejad invited Mursi to attend a summit of the Non-Aligned Movement scheduled to be held in Tehran on August 29, the state news agency said, quoting Mursi's spokesman. It did not say whether he had accepted.
Ties between Cairo and Tehran were severed in 1980 following Iran's Islamic revolution and Egypt's recognition of Israel.
Mursi has denied giving an interview to Iran's Fars news agency which had quoted him as voicing interest in restoring the long-severed ties between the countries. Mursi's spokesman said last week the interview never took place and that Mursi would file a lawsuit against the news agency.
(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Andrew Roche)
BANGKOK A United States aircraft carrier strike group has begun patrols in the South China Sea, the U.S. navy said on Saturday, amid renewed tension over the disputed waterway.
BAGHDAD Iraqi planes dropped millions of leaflets on the western side of Mosul warning residents that the battle to dislodge Islamic State is imminent as troops began moving in their direction, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian police said on Saturday they had arrested a North Korean man in connection with the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as a diplomatic spat over his body escalated.