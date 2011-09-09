Belgium holds 11 people in hunt for Syria returnee fighters
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
CAIRO The Israeli ambassador to Egypt, his family and embassy staff have arrived at Cairo airport apparently to fly out of the country, airport sources said on Saturday, after Egyptian protesters tried to storm the Israeli mission.
They said the ambassador, along with his staff and family, travelled to the airport under heavy security, and that they were at the VIP section awaiting a flight out. Dozens of Israelis in Egypt were also arriving to the airport to leave the country, they said.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Jon Boyle)
BRUSSELS Belgian police detained 11 people after a series of raids across Brussels overnight as part of an investigation into possible returning fighters from Syria.
ANKARA/BEIRUT Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have captured the outskirts of the Islamic State-held city of al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish government and rebel sources said on Wednesday.
KIROV/MOSCOW, Russia Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny accused the Kremlin of trying to block him from running in next year's presidential election after a court on Wednesday found him guilty of embezzlement.