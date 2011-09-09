CAIRO The Israeli ambassador to Egypt, his family and embassy staff have arrived at Cairo airport apparently to fly out of the country, airport sources said on Saturday, after Egyptian protesters tried to storm the Israeli mission.

They said the ambassador, along with his staff and family, travelled to the airport under heavy security, and that they were at the VIP section awaiting a flight out. Dozens of Israelis in Egypt were also arriving to the airport to leave the country, they said.

