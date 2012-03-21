CAIRO/JERUSALEM Israel is flying out furniture and other contents of its Cairo embassy from Egypt, officials on both sides said on Wednesday, highlighting the deterioration in ties since Hosni Mubarak was ousted last year.

Israeli officials said diplomats were staying on and there was no change in ties, but a delay in finding new premises after the embassy was stormed in a protest last year had prompted the decision to remove the contents from Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab state to make peace with Israel.

The Israeli ambassador was evacuated in September after demonstrators stormed the city centre embassy during a protest over a deadly border shooting in August. Israeli diplomats are now working mainly from the ambassador's residence in a Cairo suburb, an Israeli official said.

Last week, in another sign of the popular hostility to Israel, a parliamentary committee issued a statement in the wake of Israeli raids on Gaza demanding the Israeli envoy be expelled and seeking a review of ties with the Jewish state.

"We are removing the contents of the old embassy building, it was coordinated and arranged with the Egyptian authorities," said Ofir Gendelman, the Israeli prime minister's spokesman.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Yigal Palmor said Israel had decided not to return to the old embassy premises in an apartment block next to the Nile.

"We are looking for a new place, and meanwhile (the contents) have been standing unused, and finding a new office will take a while," Palmor said.

"It's complicated to find a place for the embassy as it has to fill many needs, accessibility and security," he said. "So it's taking time. It's not as easy in Cairo as it used to be."

NO CHANGE IN STATUS

Ambassador Yitzhak Levanon, who was evacuated in September, returned briefly in November for end-of-tour assignments, and a new ambassador, Yaacov Amitai, took up his post in February.

"There is no change in the status or definition of the ambassador's duty, he is there (in Cairo) since presenting his credentials ... There is no change or any new thinking going on," said Lior Ben-Dor, another Israeli ministry official.

Many Israelis have worried that ties with Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab state to sign a peace treaty with the Jewish state, could be threatened by the rise of Islamists in Egypt after Mubarak's overthrow in a popular uprising last year.

Anti-Israeli sentiment in Egypt was muted before U.S. ally Mubarak was toppled but has since become more vocal. But the Muslim Brotherhood's political party and others have said they are committed to Egypt's international treaties.

Cairo airport sources and an Egyptian Foreign Ministry official said earlier that Israel had asked permission to send two planes to collect the embassy contents, which were packed in two containers on the airport tarmac awaiting their arrival.

The storming of the embassy in Cairo in September followed the killing in August of five Egyptian security guards by Israeli soldiers pursuing militants who had ambushed and killed eight Israelis along the Israeli-Egyptian border.

Egypt brokered a truce between Israel and militant groups in Gaza this month after four days of violence in which 25 Palestinians were killed and 200 rockets were fired at Israel.

(Reporting by Tamim Elyan in Cairo and Allyn Fisher-Ilan in Jerusalem; Editing by Edmund Blair and Tim Pearce)