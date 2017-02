CAIRO Israel's ambassador left Egypt after President Mohamed Mursi announced he was summoning him to discuss the Israeli attacks in Gaza and would recall Egypt's ambassador from Israel, an airport source said on Wednesday.

"The Israeli ambassador to Egypt left suddenly along with his embassy staff... after Egypt summoned its ambassador in Tel Aviv following the Israeli assault on Gaza enclave," the source said.

(writing by Yasmine Saleh, editing by Marwa Awad and Michael Roddy)