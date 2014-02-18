CAIRO Egypt's public prosecutor charged on Tuesday two men it said were Israeli intelligence agents and two Egyptians with conspiring in Israel's interests, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

"The public prosecutor ordered Ramzy Mohamed, Sahar Ibrahim, Samuel Ben Zeev and David Wisemen - two officers in the Israeli Mossad - to be sent to a Cairo criminal court for spying for the interests of the state of Israel," the statement read.

The two Egyptians are already in jail pending investigation, the statement said.

The public prosecutor ordered the arrest of the two Israeli officers. It was not clear from the statement if the Israelis were in Egypt. There was no immediate reaction from Israel.

The Egyptians are accused of providing information about Egypt to the Israeli officers with "the intent of damaging national interests in exchange for money and gifts and sex."

It accuses Mohamed of "sleeping with women who work in Israeli intelligence." The Egyptian is also accused of recruiting the accused woman, Ibrahim, to work for Israeli intelligence.

The statement said that the two Egyptians had admitted that they had "committed the crime of spying for Israel" during investigations.

