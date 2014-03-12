CAIRO A home-made bomb exploded in front of the Israeli embassy in Cairo on Tuesday, but no one was hurt, security sources and the website of state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said.

The office has not been used by Israeli diplomats for at least two years, following a September 2011 attack on the embassy.

Security sources said the explosion targeted a police car parked nearby, rather than the embassy itself and did not cause any injuries.

Egypt became the first Arab state to sign a peace treaty with Israel in 1979.

(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Georgy and Robin Pomeroy)