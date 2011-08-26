CAIRO Hundreds of Egyptians protested in front of the Israeli embassy in Cairo on Friday and demanded the expulsion of the country's ambassador as public anger grows against the Jewish state's killing of five Egyptian border guards.

The Egyptian border guards were killed in crossfire on August 18 when Israeli forces clashed with Palestinian militants who had crossed Egypt's Sinai border and killed eight Israelis.

The deaths of the border guards, which Egypt blamed on Israel, have sparked the deepest crisis in relations between the two countries since the February overthrow of Hosni Mubarak.

Braving the scorching heat during the fasting month of Ramadan, Egyptians across the political spectrum gathered at the Israeli embassy for the sixth day, waving the Egyptian and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans against Israel.

"The people demand the expulsion of the ambassador" and "the people demand the rights of the martyrs," they chanted.

Dubbed the "Friday of expelling the ambassador," the protest in the Giza district in Cairo is expected to swell in numbers after sunset when Egyptians break their Ramadan fast.

"The demands are clear: expelling the Israeli ambassador, recalling Egypt's from Israel and amending the military section of the 1979 peace treaty to allow Egypt's army more control of Sinai," activist Musaab Shahrour told Reuters.

Both countries have tried to diffuse diplomatic tension. Israeli security advisor Yaakov Amidror said on Thursday a joint investigation would take place between the two armies.

There has been increasing demand for Egypt's interim military rulers to take decisive action in amending the security terms of the peace treaty which have demilitarised the Sinai Peninsula and led to a security vacuum in the area.

The Economist on Friday quoted Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak as saying Israel would agree to an increase in Egyptian troops in the Sinai to tighten security.

An Egyptian intelligence official told Reuters that Israel had become more responsive to Egypt's demands for deploying more troops and weapons there but could not confirm the report.

"Sinai is Egyptian land and yet our army has no control over it because of a decades-old peace treaty that limits Egyptian troops. Israel has no right to wag its finger at Egypt for security problems at the border unless it is willing to keep an open mind and negotiate amendments with Egypt," said Ali Abdullah, 31.

