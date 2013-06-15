CAIRO Authorities in Egypt have detained an Egyptian man suspected of spying for Israel, the state news agency said on Saturday.

He is believed to have been recruited by the Israeli spy agency Mossad in 2011, the agency reported. The state security prosecutor ordered the man to be held for 15 days pending investigations.

A spokesman for Israel's Foreign Ministry said he was not familiar with the report.

