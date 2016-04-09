CAIRO Italy's decision to recall its ambassador to Cairo and suspend coordination with Egyptian officials investigating the murder of an Italian researcher is at odds with Egypt's transparent cooperation, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Saturday.

Italy recalled its ambassador to Cairo for consultations on Friday, saying that Egyptian investigators visiting Rome failed to provide evidence needed to solve Giulio Regeni's murder.

Egypt's state MENA news agency said Shoukry had telephoned his Italian counterpart to express his displeasure at the move he said was at odds with the level of cooperation offered by Egypt in the inquiry.

"Shoukry expressed during the call his annoyance with the political turn in dealing with this file," MENA said.

(Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ali Abdelatti; Editing by Alison Williams)