Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

CAIRO Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy is expected to be released from an Egyptian prison within days, a security official said on Sunday.

The official said paperwork work was being completed that would allow authorities to deport Fahmy to Canada. The comments followed the deportation of Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste to Australia.

(Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Alison Williams)