Steinmeier becomes German president
BERLIN Former foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier was elected Germany's president on Sunday, the 12th person to hold the largely ceremonial post in the post-war era.
CAIRO An influential body representing Egyptian judges has decided not to oversee a December 15 referendum on a draft constitution, the state news agency reported, in a blow to President Mohamed Mursi.
The decision was made at a Judges' Club board meeting in Cairo on Sunday. Club decisions are not binding on its members.
The Club had voiced strong condemnation of a November 22 decree issued by Mursi that expanded the president's powers and shielded them from judicial review.
Ahmed el-Zind, head of the Judges' Club, said the decision to boycott the referendum was reached unanimously, the state-run Middle East News Agency reported.
BERLIN German authorities on Sunday briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.
PARIS France's financial prosecutor will take further legal steps this week in its investigation into allegations of fake work by presidential candidate Francois Fillon's wife, a newspaper reported on Sunday.