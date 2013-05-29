Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (C) opens a conference and exhibition organised by civil society organizations in Cairo May 29, 2013, in this picture provided by the Egyptian Presidency. Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Reuters

CAIRO Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi submitted to parliament on Wednesday a controversial bill regulating NGOs and human rights groups but said it did not impose restrictions on their activities.

An earlier draft had drawn criticism from activists, Western governments and the United Nations human rights chief, who said it was more stifling than regulations under the deposed President Hosni Mubarak.

A presidential adviser said on Monday the new draft should ease Western and opposition concerns that the Mursi administration is moving Egypt away from the democratic ideals behind the 2011 uprising that ousted the autocratic Mubarak.

Restrictions on civil society have remained a source of friction with Western states that help to finance non-government organisations working on human rights and economic, social and political development.

Mursi said in a speech that the new bill drafted by his administration did not signify a crackdown.

"It enables civil society to be assured that the state will not...restrict civil society organisations that work in service of the sons of the nation," Mursi said.

The new draft does away with controversial language that considers NGO funds as public money. A presidential adviser said it also ensures that security officials cannot serve on a steering committee, though they can still be consulted.

Activists who have seen the new draft say it is similar to earlier proposals backed by the Freedom and Justice Party, the political arm of Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood.

"This law remains restrictive because it allows the government to control NGOs access to funding, both foreign and domestically and it allows for government interference in NGO activities," said Heba Morayef, Egypt director for Human Rights Watch.

The new draft stipulates that a steering committee supervising NGO activities "may seek assistance" from whoever it wants, including security officials.

"This is a way to control the activities of NGOs," said Mohamed Zaree of the Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, who called the law "very repressive".

Hr said he feared the steering committee would block funding to groups working on politically sensitive issues like abuses by security forces.

Egypt is polarised between supporters of Mursi's Brotherhood and secular liberals who accuse him of attempting to stifle dissent.

(Additional reporting By Tom Perry, Omar Fahmy and Asma Alsharif; Editing by Angus MacSwan)