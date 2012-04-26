CAIRO The Arab League plans to call on the U.N. Security Council to protect Syrian civilians under Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

"The Arab League will assign its Arab representatives in the U.N. Security Council in the meeting set to take place May 5 to ask the Security Council to protect Syrian civilians immediately in accordance with Chapter Seven of the Security Council charter," the draft read.

Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter allows the Security Council to authorise actions ranging from diplomatic and economic sanctions to military intervention.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Ayman Samir; Writing by Marwa Awad)