CAIRO Egyptian shares plummeted in early trade on Sunday in the first trading session since President Mohamed Mursi ignited a political crisis by expanding his powers.

The main share index was 8.7 percent lower at 9.15 a.m. GMT. The exchange had suspended trade for 30 minutes soon after the 8.30 a.m. opening when the index tumbled by more than the maximum allowed limit.

(Reporting by Patrick Werr)