CAIRO Egyptian rights groups and members of the opposition filed appeals on Thursday to overturn a government decree that would give military police and intelligence the ability to detain civilians.

Seventeen rights groups appealed to an administrative court to stop the implementation of the Justice Ministry decree that they fear would effectively reimpose an emergency law that expired in May.

According to the Justice Ministry decree issued in a surprise decision on Wednesday, the military will have powers to impose law and order until a new constitution is written.

That process is expected to last well beyond the July 1 deadline when the ruling military council, that took over from ousted leader Hosni Mubarak, is supposed to hand power to a new president.

"The law would open the door for the intervention of the military in the day to day lives of all Egyptians," the groups said in their appeal.

"The revolution occurred to ensure that everyone follows the rule of law and to end the irrational extra-judicial powers given to police and military," it added.

There have been at least four other separate appeals, one filed by the lawyer of the Muslim Brotherhood.

"The timing of this decision (the decree on army powers) raises deep question marks, particularly that it comes days ahead of the election and days after emergency laws lapsed," the lawyer Abdel Moneim Abdel Maksoud said in a statement on the Brotherhood's website.

A presidential election is due to conclude on Saturday and Sunday with a run-off between the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsy and Ahmed Shafik, a former airforce commander and Mubarak's last prime minister.

Separate court rulings on Thursday to throw out a law that would have barred Shafik from running and to dissolve the Islamist-led parliament also raised suspicions among activists that the military wanted to hold on to power.

