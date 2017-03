CAIRO The general command of the Egyptian armed forces is currently holding a crisis meeting, a military source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The meeting was being held hours before the expiry of a deadline set by the army for rival politicians to find a solution to the country's political crisis.

(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Tom Perry and Jon Boyle)

(This story has been officially corrected to clarify meeting of General command not military council)