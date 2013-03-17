Two British medics who joined Islamic State killed in Iraq - BBC
LONDON Two British medics who abandoned studies in Sudan to join Islamic State with a group of other students have been killed in fighting in Iraq, the BBC reported on Wednesday.
CAIRO Egyptian villagers on Sunday beat to death two men accused of violent crime and hung their bodies from a lamppost, in one of the country's most gruesome examples of vigilante justice.
A mob chased the men through the village of Mahalt Ziyad in the Nile Delta, around 140 kilometres (87 miles) north of Cairo, a local security official said. They strung up the corpses in a public place as a warning to others.
The villagers had accused the men of attacking women and children, kidnapping and theft, the official said.
Security has deteriorated since the overthrow of President Hosni Mubarak in a popular uprising two years ago and Egyptians complain of growing crime and an ineffective police force.
Local people meted out similar punishments in two other Nile Delta towns in recent weeks, killing three. Last month one person was killed in another case of vigilantism in a governorate south of Cairo.
Small numbers of groups called "popular committees" emerged during the 18-day uprising that toppled Mubarak when the police disappeared from the streets. They carried out tasks such as street patrols and protecting property but usually without resorting to such mob violence.
ATHENS Thousands of people protested in central Athens on Wednesday against new austerity measures that the Greek government and its lenders have been discussing in an effort to conclude a drawn-out bailout review and unlock funds for the country.
MOSUL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi army units on Wednesday took control of the last major road out of western Mosul that had been in Islamic State's hands, trapping the militants in a shrinking area within the city, a general and residents said.