A supporter of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak kisses his bust as he holds a poster of Mubarak outside a police academy before Mubarak's trial in Cairo July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Deposed Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak will be put under house arrest, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

Mubarak, who was toppled in a 2011 uprising, is expected to be released from a Cairo prison on Thursday. "In the context of the emergency law, the deputy military commander issued an order that Mohamed Hosni Mubarak should be put under house arrest," read a statement from the office.

(Reorting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)