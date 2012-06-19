CAIRO Hosni Mubarak will be moved on Tuesday to a military hospital in Cairo from a prison clinic after the ousted leader suffered a heart attack and stroke and went into a coma, Egyptian security sources said.

Mubarak, 84, has suffered serious health problems since he was deposed in February last year. He had been in the medical wing of the Torah civilian prison since being sentenced on June 2 to life imprisonment for his role in the deaths of protesters.

He was to be flown a short distance by helicopter later on Tuesday to a better equipped military hospital in the upscale Cairo neighbourhood of Maadi, the sources said.

Mubarak's health was the subject of widespread speculation for much of the latter part of his 30-year rule. During his trial, he was wheeled into court on a hospital stretcher for each hearing, though it was unclear what he was suffering from.

