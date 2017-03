Egypt's ousted President Hosni Mubarak sits inside a dock at the police academy on the outskirts of Cairo April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO The retrial of ousted Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak on charges of complicity in the killing of demonstrators in the uprising that ousted him will start on May 11, a Cairo appeals court said on Wednesday.

The retrial collapsed last Saturday when the presiding judge withdrew from the case and referred it to another court.

(Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Paul Taylor)