Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is seen in the courtroom for his trial at the Police Academy in Cairo, in this still image taken from video August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Egypt TV via Reuters TV

CAIRO Deposed Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak broke his leg on Thursday after falling while walking to the bathroom at a Cairo military hospital where he is being held, his lawyer and a military source at the hospital told Reuters. Mubarak, 86, fractured the top of his left thigh bone, both sources said.

Mubarak's lawyer Fareed El-Deeb said that this client was "in a very dangerous situation after his fall" and that he would have a "major operation" later in the day. Deeb has frequently highlighted the age and frailty of his client.

Mubarak spent 23 months in jail from shortly after the 2011 uprising that ousted him until August 2013, when he was placed under house arrest at the upscale Maadi hospital.

Mubarak is still pending retrial in a case of complicity in the killings of protesters during the 2011 revolt.

He was sentenced to prison last month along with his two sons in a corruption case, but was not transferred from the hospital to Tora Prison, where his sons are jailed.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)