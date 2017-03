Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak waves to his supporters inside a cage in a courtroom at the police academy in Cairo April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO Deposed Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak broke his leg on Thursday after falling while walking to the bathroom at a Cairo military hospital where he is being held, a military source at the hospital told Reuters.

Mubarak, 86, fractured the top of his left thigh bone, the source said, without providing further details.

The autocratic former president has been in detention at the upscale Maadi hospital since August.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)