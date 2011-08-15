Here are some key facts about former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak who is making a second trial appearance on Monday and is charged with conspiring to kill protesters and other crimes:

END OF A THIRTY-YEAR RULE:

* Mubarak stepped down on February 11, 2011 after millions of Egyptians took to the streets to demand an end to his 30-year rule. Since then he has been in hospital in Sharm el-Sheikh and in Cairo.

* Mubarak made his first appearance at a Cairo court on August 3. The public prosecutor has accused the former president of conspiring with Adli Fayed, deputy minister for general security and some police officers in pre-meditated murder and "attempting to kill some of the participants of peaceful protests across the country." About 850 people were killed in the uprising and over 6,000 wounded.

-- Mubarak has been accused of "inciting" some officers to use live ammunition to fire at protesters as well as running protesters over with their vehicles, so the former president could "protect his grip on power and stay in office."

MUBARAK AS PRESIDENT:

* Mubarak was thrust into office when Islamists assassinated his predecessor Anwar Sadat at a military parade in 1981. The burly former air force commander proved a far more durable leader than anyone imagined at the time.

* In power, Mubarak promoted Middle East peace and, from 2004, backed economic liberalisation measures that delivered sturdy growth. But many ordinary Egyptians said liberalisation measures widen the yawning gap between rich and power.

* He always kept a tight lid on political opposition and resisted significant political change, even under pressure from the United States, which has poured billions of dollars of military and other aid into Egypt since it became the first Arab state to make peace with Israel, signing a treaty in 1979.

* Mubarak won his first and only multi-candidate presidential election in 2005. The outcome was never in doubt and his main rival came a distant second. Rights groups and observers said the election was marred by irregularities, as were all elections during his years in power.

* The former president had suffered health problems in recent years: he went to Germany for gall bladder surgery in March 2010 and had back surgery in Germany in 2004, although he generally enjoyed good health even as he aged in office.

