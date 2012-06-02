CAIRO Deposed Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak and Habib el-Adli, his former interior minister, were sentenced to life in prison on Saturday for their role in the deaths of protesters killed during the uprising against Mubarak's rule.

However, six other senior security officials were acquitted in the same case. The judge described the evidence as weak, generating speculation that Mubarak and Adli may themselves win their appeals.

Corruption charges against Mubarak's two sons, Gamal and Alaa, were also cleared on the grounds the case had been brought to court too long after the alleged crime.

Following are some responses to the verdicts:

NABIL ABDEL FATTAH, POLITICAL ANALYST:

"This verdict brings Egypt back to its leading regional role as the country witnesses the first condemnation of an Arab pharaoh who ruled for 30 years. We are faced with a historic ruling despite the severe criticism it got for failing to find evidence to condemn the top police officials."

MAHA YOUSSEF, A PLAINTIFF LAWYER:

"(Some of) the defendants have taken received innocent verdicts for strong legal reasons and the same reasons apply to Mubarak and Adli. This is a political verdict so that people calm down, but it is guaranteed that it can be overturned in an appeal."

MOHAMMED ELGENDY, LAWYER FOR ADLI:

"Today's verdict will be overturned. Today's verdict is for the people. It is far removed from the evidence and it is based on the personal convictions of the judge."

THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD:

"If the evidence presented was not sufficient, then the apparatus that either concealed or destroyed evidence or refused to present it to the prosecutor general must face trial."

AHMED SHAFIQ, MUBARAK'S LAST PM AND PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE:

"We do not have a right to comment on judicial rulings but this verdict indicates that no one is above questioning if the law requires it."

THE WASAT PARTY:

"The party's view is that today's ruling is merely another phase of the counter revolution which got underway early on with measures to undermine the revolution."

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:

"The landmark conviction of the former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak ... sends a powerful message to Egypt's future leaders that they are not above the law ... However, the acquittal of four assistant ministers of interior on the grounds of insufficient evidence highlights the failure of the prosecution to fully investigate responsibility for the shooting of protesters in January 2011, giving a green light to future police abuse"

PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN OF HAMDEEN SABAHY:

"The campaign sees the verdict as neither clear or comprehensible as it convicted interior minister Habib al-Adli at the same time as it acquitted his six assistants as if the former interior minister committed those killings alone."

ABDEL MONEIM ABOL FOTOUH, FORMER CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT

"The acquittal of Adli's assistants and Mubarak's sons is an acquittal for the authorities of oppression and corruption which are still governing Egypt and the deliberate shortcomings in presenting evidence requires a retrial."

MOHAMED ELBARADEI ON HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT:

"Old regime puts itself on trial. Continued efforts to abort the revolution in cahoots with established political forces. A critical juncture."

SIX OF APRIL YOUTH REFORM MOVEMENT IN MESSAGE ON FACEBOOK:

"We ask you to head to Tahrir Square to reject the acquittal of Adli's people which guarantees that Mubarak will get acquitted in the appeal."

AHMED RAOUF, 30-YEAR-OLD IT EMPLOYEE IN COMPUTER FIRM

"I think the verdict on Mubarak is fair, he is over 80 years old and a life sentence is a hard one, as it means he will certainly spend all his remaining years in jail. But many people are upset over the acquittal of his top police officials and sons who were hated and were said to have done a lot of bad things, so it is hard to believe they are innocent."