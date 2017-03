Supporters of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak celebrate after hearing the verdict of his trial outside a police academy on the outskirts of Cairo November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Police and security forces stand guard outside a police academy where the trial of ormer Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak is held on the outskirts of Cairo November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An anti-Mubarak protester reacts after hearing the verdict of the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak outside a police academy on the outskirts of Cairo November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

An anti-Mubarak protester reacts after hearing the verdict of the trial of former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak outside a police academy on the outskirts of Cairo November 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO Egyptian security forces fired tear gas and birdshot and used water hoses to disperse protesters in downtown Cairo who had gathered to protest against a court's dropping of a case against former President Hosni Mubarak on Saturday, a Reuters witness said.

Around 1000 protesters were gathered near Tahrir Square and had been chanting "down with the military regime!" and slogans against Mubarak and President Abdelfattah al-Sisi.

A court had dropped a case against Mubarak in connection with the deaths of 239 demonstrators in demonstrations in 2011.

