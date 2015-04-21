ISTANBUL The Muslim Brotherhood has brought in many new leaders and will remain a powerful force following the sentencing of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi to 20 years in prison, a senior figure from the movement said on Tuesday.

"Yes we have thousands of Egyptians including Muslim Brotherhood leaders in jail and killed but this led to a major renewal or replacement of many of the leaders," Amr Darrag, a former minister under Mursi, told Reuters in Istanbul.

"About 60-70 percent of the leaders were renewed. This is shown by powerful presence in demonstrations, statements, and of course the main leadership of the revolution is still in Egypt."

