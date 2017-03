CAIRO Ousted Egyptian leader Mohamed Mursi was defiant on the first day of his trial on Monday, chanting 'Down with military rule', and calling himself the country's only 'legitimate' president, a Reuters witness said.

Mursi, who was toppled by the army in July after mass protests against his rule, appeared angry and interrupted the session repeatedly, prompting a judge to temporarily adjourn the case, the witness said.

