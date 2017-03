Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gestures after his trial behind bars at a court in the outskirts of Cairo, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

WASHINGTON The United States is concerned about the sentencing of former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Tuesday.

Mursi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, was sentenced to 20 years in jail on Tuesday on charges arising from killing of protesters, nearly three years after he became Egypt's first freely elected president.

