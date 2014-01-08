CAIRO Former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's arrival at a Cairo court where he was due to stand trial on Wednesday was delayed by poor weather, state TV reported.

Mursi was due to be flown to the Cairo police academy where the court was due to convene. Mursi is currently in a jail near the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.

State media had earlier reported that Mursi, who was deposed by the army on July 3, had arrived at the court for the second session of his trial on charges that he incited the killing of protesters during his time as president.

