China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
CAIRO Former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi's arrival at a Cairo court where he was due to stand trial on Wednesday was delayed by poor weather, state TV reported.
Mursi was due to be flown to the Cairo police academy where the court was due to convene. Mursi is currently in a jail near the Mediterranean city of Alexandria.
State media had earlier reported that Mursi, who was deposed by the army on July 3, had arrived at the court for the second session of his trial on charges that he incited the killing of protesters during his time as president.
(Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by John Stonestreet)
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.