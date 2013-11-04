CAIRO Egyptian state television on Monday aired footage of deposed President Mohamed Mursi in a cage in a Cairo courthouse where he was on trial on charges of inciting violence.

It was the first public sighting of Mursi since he was ousted by the army on July 3 after mass protests against his rule.

Footage also showed Mursi, dressed in a dark suit, stepping out of a white van surrounded by security forces. No sound accompanied the footage. His trial has been adjourned to January 8.

(Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and Janet Lawrence)