CAIRO Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood went on trial at a Cairo police academy on Tuesday on charges in connection with a mass jail break during the 2011 uprising, state television reported

Mursi, who is charged with the kidnapping and murder of policemen and helping prisoners escape from the Wadi Natrun jail north of Cairo where he was also being held, has also been charged in three other cases.

(Writing By Maggie Fick; Editing by Janet Lawrence)