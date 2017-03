CAIRO Deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and other Islamists facing trial on charges of inciting violence on Monday will be moved to Cairo's notorious Tora prison after their court session was adjourned, a security source said.

Mursi had been held in an undisclosed location since the army ousted him on July 3. A judge adjourned Mursi's trial to January 8.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Michael Georgy)