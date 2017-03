ISTANBUL An Egyptian court's decision to sentence deposed President Mohamed Mursi to death was based on politics, not the law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"There is no law, there is no justice," Cavusoglu said during a news conference broadcast live by TRT state television.

"We weren't actually surprised... to see such a political verdict from a regime like that," he said.

