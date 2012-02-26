An Egyptian human rights worker uses a laptop computer at the entrance of the office of an non-governmental organization in Cairo December 31, 2011. Egyptian officials have assured the United States they will halt raids on pro-democracy and human rights groups and return... REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El-Ghany

CAIRO An Egyptian court on Sunday adjourned the trial of pro-democracy activists accused of illegally receiving funds from abroad, a decision lawyers said would give them and the judge time to review the case.

Sixteen U.S. citizens are among 43 defendants targeted in a judicial probe of illegal funding of civil society groups that has strained ties between Egypt and Washington and led some of the Americans to take refuge at their embassy in Cairo.

The extended timeframe for the trial could give more time for a diplomatic solution to the case, lawyers said.

(Reporting by Marwa Awad; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Sophie Hares)