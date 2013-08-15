Russia's Putin says ceasefire in Syria on whole being observed
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
CHILMARK, Massachusetts U.S. President Barack Obama spoke out on Thursday against the violence in Egypt, condemning a military crackdown there and saying the United States had cancelled joint military exercises scheduled for next month.
"The United States strongly condemns the steps that have been taken by Egypt's interim government and security forces," Obama said from his vacation home on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard.
"We deplore violence against civilians. We support universal rights essential to human dignity, including the right to peaceful protest."
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; editing by Jackie Frank)
MOSCOW A ceasefire in Syria is on the whole being observed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, after a meeting with Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan in Moscow.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will ask Chancellor Angela Merkel for advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. officials said on Friday, as the U.S. and German leaders meet next week after sometimes pointed disagreements in recent months.
BRUSSELS Poland will not be blackmailed by Western Europeans threatening to take away millions in European Union funds for standing up for its interests, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said on Friday, a day after Warsaw was badly defeated over who chairs EU summits.