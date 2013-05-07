CAIRO Egypt said on Tuesday it is expecting crude oil to start arriving next month from Libya and Iraq after those countries agreed to the shipments to help Cairo weather an economic crisis.

Egypt's oil ministry said in a statement it expected the implementation of measures to rein in an energy crisis including "the arrival of the Libyan and then Iraqi crude oil shipments next month".

Libyan officials said last month Tripoli would supply Cairo with $1.2 billion of crude at world prices but on interest-free credit for a year.

