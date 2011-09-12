CAIRO Egyptian security forces arrested a Palestinian man on Monday for taking photographs of military locations in Egypt and for illegally entering the country, a security source said.

Under Egyptian law, it is forbidden for anyone to take pictures of some state buildings, particularly military or police facilities.

"The Palestinian man confessed that he illegally crossed the border into Egypt and took pictures of important military spots," one security source said. The source did not say what the man had photographed.

Egyptian soldiers detained an Italian in July for taking photographs of a military building in Cairo and, earlier the same month, the authorities detained four U.S. nationals and an Egyptian translator for taking pictures in the Suez Canal area.

In June, the authorities arrested an Israeli man on suspicion of spying and of trying to recruit Egyptian youths to act against the Egyptian authorities after the ousting of President Hosni Mubarak in an uprising in February.

