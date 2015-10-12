Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, gestures after arriving on a flight from Cairo, at London's Heathrow airport, Britain, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was recently freed from jail in Egypt, talks to an audience at an event at the Frontline Club in London, Britain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

TORONTO Al Jazeera journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was released from prison in Egypt last month after a presidential pardon, has returned to Canada, according to his Twitter feed.

Fahmy was released on bail in February after spending more than a year in custody. He went back to prison in August after a retrial.

"Walking the streets of Toronto with my wife is a truly liberating feeling! We feel safe, free, and at home!" Fahmy tweeted on Monday.

Three Al Jazeera journalists - Canadian Fahmy, Egyptian Baher Mohamed and Australian Peter Greste - were sentenced to three years in prison in the August retrial for operating without a press licence and broadcasting material harmful to Egypt. Greste had already been deported in February.

They were among 100 prisoners unexpectedly pardoned last month.

(Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Alan Crosby)