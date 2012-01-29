Demonstrators gather during a protest demanding the army to hand power to civilians at Tahrir square in Cairo January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

CAIRO Polls opened on Sunday in an election for Egypt's upper house of parliament, with Islamists seeking to repeat the success they enjoyed in elections for the lower house.

The parliamentary votes, which began in late November, are the first since a popular uprising toppled President Hosni Mubarak last February.

The Muslim Brotherhood, which was banned during his rule, won 47 percent of lower house seats, far more than any other party, and a low turnout on Sunday was blamed by some voters on the feeling that the upper house vote now mattered little.

After the lower house election that saw an unprecedented turnout and was hailed as Egypt's most democratic since military officers overthrew the king in 1952, some Egyptians knew nothing of the upper house vote.

"I came to vote today because it is my right and I will be held accountable to God," said Nour Essam, a 28-year-old university teacher. "But I am sad to see that no one was there at my polling station."

"It is wrong - your vote will matter," said a young woman. "I will go now and urge all my family members to come and vote."

The powers of the upper house are limited and it cannot block legislation in the lower house. However, its members must be consulted before lower house MPs pass any bill.

Under an interim constitution, both houses are responsible for picking a 100-strong assembly that will write a new constitution to replace the one that helped keep Mubarak in power for three decades.

"The Shura council (upper house) elections are as important as the People's Assembly (lower house) elections," said Hussein Ibrahim, a member of the Brotherhood's Freedom and Justice Party and head of its parliamentary bloc.

Voting for the upper house will be held over two stages ending in the middle of February.

Ninety of the 270 seats will be decided in the first round of voting on Sunday and Monday, with run-offs on February 7. Another 90 will be determined by voting on February 14 and 15, with run-offs on February 22.

The remaining 90 will be appointed by Egypt's next president, expected to be elected in June according a transition timetable drawn up by the military council to whom Mubarak handed power nearly a year ago.

"The elected part of the Shura council will convene without the appointed seats until presidential elections are held and the new president appoints the other 90 members," an official from the body overseeing the election told Reuters.

(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)